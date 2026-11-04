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Your Aadhaar Card will not bring you government cash benefits now: What next?

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Your Aadhaar Card will not bring you government cash benefits now: What next?

Union Minister Lalan Singh has said beneficiary payments will soon be linked to biometric details and voter ID numbers instead of Aadhaar, but he did not specify which schemes would follow the proposed system.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

Your Aadhaar Card will not bring you government cash benefits now: What next?
Singh made the remarks on Friday at the National Workshop on the People’s Plan Campaign 2026-27, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. (Credit: Twitter)
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Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, has indicated that the government plans to change the system used to verify beneficiaries before making payments. Under the proposed arrangement, biometric details and voter ID numbers, also known as EPIC numbers, would replace Aadhaar as the basis for payments.

Singh made the remarks on Friday while addressing the National Workshop on People’s Plan Campaign 2026-27, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Explaining the proposed change, he said Aadhaar would no longer be the main identification document used for beneficiary payments.

“Ek baat aur kah dena chahte hain ki ab Aadhaar labharthiyon ko bhugtan karne ka jo aadhaar hai, woh Aadhaar card nahin rahega. Aadhaar card, ab Aadhaar card banane wali jo sansthayen hain, woh har gali mein uplabdh hain. Aap jiska kahiye, abhi 5 minute mein Aadhaar card banakar taiyyar kar denge (I would like to add that the Aadhaar card will no longer serve as the basis for making payments to beneficiaries. Aadhaar-enrolment centres are now everywhere, you can find one in every street. An Aadhaar card can be issued to anyone in just five minutes).”

He further explained that biometric information and the EPIC number would be used to identify beneficiaries and process their payments.

“Woh Aadhaar card ab aadhaar nahin rahega. Jo bhi beneficiary hain, unke bhugtan ke liye biometric aur unka jo voter ID ka EPIC number hai, woh uska aadhaar hoga, aur usi par unka bhugtan hoga (The Aadhaar card will no longer be the basis. Instead, payments to beneficiaries will be processed using their biometrics and their voter ID (EPIC) number),” he said.

However, Singh did not explain which government schemes would adopt the proposed system or when it would be introduced.

Several government schemes currently use Aadhaar-linked payments

The announcement is significant because Aadhaar is currently used to verify beneficiaries under several Central government schemes.

For example, the National Livestock Mission's Entrepreneurship Development Programme, run by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, requires eligible applicants to provide proof of their Aadhaar number or complete Aadhaar authentication to receive benefits.

Other major government programmes also use Aadhaar-linked bank accounts to transfer money to beneficiaries. These include the rural job guarantee programme VB-G RAM G, PM-Kisan, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin and the National Social Assistance Programme, which provides pensions to elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, however, does not have a scheme under which money is directly transferred to individual beneficiaries' bank accounts. Some schemes under the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, which is also headed by Singh, currently require Aadhaar for payments.

Lalan Singh calls for stronger panchayats

During the workshop, Singh also spoke about making Gram Panchayats financially stronger and more self-reliant. He called for the involvement of all stakeholders in efforts to build Atmanirbhar Panchayats and Viksit Panchayats.

The minister said Gram Panchayats should increase their own revenue to become eligible for performance-based grants. Generating more income independently, he said, would help local bodies strengthen their finances and improve their functioning.

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