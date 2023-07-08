Younger brother of shooter accused in killing of Sidhu Moosewala shot dead | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Raka, the younger brother of Priyavrat Fauji, a gunman connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and suspected of killing Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, was murdered in a police encounter in the Panipat area. A police unit from CIA Team Two and the criminals got into a fight, and that's when the incident happened.

Around nine o'clock on Friday evening, the clash happened near the Samalkha police station. The CIA Team Two of the Panipat Police tracked the criminals, who were driving a silver automobile without a licence plate. The criminals opened fire on the authorities when they got to Dhodpur Mod on Narayana Road, which resulted in retaliation.

One criminal was instantly killed during the exchange of firing, while the other received a leg injury. Rakesh, also known as Raka, was the criminal who was found dead. He was Priyavrat Fauji's younger brother. The criminal, Praveen, alias Sonu Jat, who had been hurt, was brought straight away to the civil hospital, but because of his serious condition, he was subsequently moved to Rohtak PGI.

In two extortion instances in Panipat and Kurukshetra, Raka, a 32-year-old native of Sisana village in Sonipat, was a suspect. Priyavrat Fauji, who is presently detained at Tihar Jail, was formerly a soldier but quit his job in 2015. When Fauji teamed up with the mobster Lawrence Bishnoi, he became involved in a murder case that garnered a lot of media attention. He was detained and then held at Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Fauji continued to engage in criminal activity after being imprisoned. He allegedly sought 50 lakh extortion money from a dairy owner in Panipat just last month when he was still jailed.

