Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050820
HomeIndia

Younger brother of shooter accused in killing of Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Around nine o'clock on Friday evening, the clash happened near the Samalkha police station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Younger brother of shooter accused in killing of Sidhu Moosewala shot dead
Younger brother of shooter accused in killing of Sidhu Moosewala shot dead | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Raka, the younger brother of Priyavrat Fauji, a gunman connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and suspected of killing Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, was murdered in a police encounter in the Panipat area. A police unit from CIA Team Two and the criminals got into a fight, and that's when the incident happened.

Around nine o'clock on Friday evening, the clash happened near the Samalkha police station. The CIA Team Two of the Panipat Police tracked the criminals, who were driving a silver automobile without a licence plate. The criminals opened fire on the authorities when they got to Dhodpur Mod on Narayana Road, which resulted in retaliation.

One criminal was instantly killed during the exchange of firing, while the other received a leg injury. Rakesh, also known as Raka, was the criminal who was found dead. He was Priyavrat Fauji's younger brother. The criminal, Praveen, alias Sonu Jat, who had been hurt, was brought straight away to the civil hospital, but because of his serious condition, he was subsequently moved to Rohtak PGI.

cre_Trending

In two extortion instances in Panipat and Kurukshetra, Raka, a 32-year-old native of Sisana village in Sonipat, was a suspect. Priyavrat Fauji, who is presently detained at Tihar Jail, was formerly a soldier but quit his job in 2015. When Fauji teamed up with the mobster Lawrence Bishnoi, he became involved in a murder case that garnered a lot of media attention. He was detained and then held at Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Fauji continued to engage in criminal activity after being imprisoned. He allegedly sought 50 lakh extortion money from a dairy owner in Panipat just last month when he was still jailed.

READ | Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report

 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 749 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.