'Young soch wins': Posters of Aaditya Thackeray seen in Mumbai's Prabhadevi after Worli seat victory

Posters have been put up by Shiv Sena in Mumbai's Prabhadevi, following Aaditya Thackeray's victory in Maharashtra assembly elections 2019. Aaditya, who contested his maiden election from Mumbai's Worli constituency won the seat with a margin of 67,427 votes.

BJP-Shiv Sena are set to form the government once again in the state as the alliance combined seat tally is 161 with the former winning 105 seats and its alliance partner claimed victory on 56 seats.

However, Sena's chief Uddhav Thackeray has reminded the BJP of the '50-50 formula' saying it will only form the government with BJP if the latter one agrees on its demands.

Mumbai: Posters put up by Shiv Sena in Prabhadevi, following Aditya Thackeray's victory in #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls He won from the Worli assembly constituency by a margin of 67,427 votes. pic.twitter.com/thjd7fzI5s — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

On Friday also, posters depicting Aaditya Thackeray as the future Chief Minister were witnessed in Worli.

Uddhav on Thursday addressed a presser and reminded BJP that it was now time to work on the 50-50 formula while reiterating that the two parties — BJP and Shiv Sena — will form the government.

Speaking on the pre-poll alliance, Uddhav Thackeray said, "The 50-50 formula was decided. Discussions should be held and then it should be decided that who would be the Chief Minister (of Maharashtra)."

Adding further, Uddhav said that before the election, a 50-50 formula was decided when Amit Shah visited his residence, prior to the Lok Sabha elections. It is now time to implement it, saying they can't be accommodating every time.

However, as per sources, the government formation in Maharashtra might be delayed and is all likely to take place after Diwali celebrations.

The incumbent chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also addressed a press conference on Thursday, said that they (BJP-Shiv Sena) will go forward as per what was decided between them. As to what had been decided will come in public domain when the time is right.

With the 50-50 formula, it seems that Shiv Sena wants BJP to agree on taking turns in holding chief minister's post as it vows to see Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray as the chief minister and not the deputy.

Shiv Sena's newly-elected MLAs are expected to meet on Saturday (today) in Mumbai to decide further course of action on the government formation.