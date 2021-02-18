Young lesbian couple elopes to marry, one jailed for 'abduction'

One of them is an adult while the other is a minor. They have been brought back from Ludhiana where they were traced.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old girl and sent her to jail on charges of abduction after she and a minor girl eloped from their homes in Sahjanwa area of the district last week to allegedly marry each other.

Station Officer Sahjanwa, Sudhir Singh, said "A week ago, two girls of Sahjanwa ran away from their homes and reached Ludhiana to marry each other. One of them is an adult while the other is a minor. They have been brought back from Ludhiana where they were traced with the help of electronic surveillance."

"The adult girl has been sent to jail as the minor girl`s family accused her of kidnapping their daughter. The action has been taken on the basis of a case of kidnapping and not of same-sex live-in partnership. No action would have been taken if both the girls were adults," the police official said.

The minor girl`s family filed a complaint against the adult girl, following which the police had registered a case of kidnapping against her.

Both the girls study in the same college and are NCC cadets. They told the police that they wish to marry each other.