'Young India will play a key role in coming decade': PM Modi addresses nation in last 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the last edition of the year. The programme was aired today at 11 AM. The radio address was aired live on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, and on the Narendra Modi app. Akashvani will also broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

PM Modi started out by regarding young India in a high note. "In the coming decade, young India will play a key role," said the Prime Minister, "Today's youth believes in the system and also has an opinion on a wide range of issues. I consider this to be a great thing. What today's youth dislikes is instability, chaos, and nepotism."

Projecting a hopeful message for the future, PM Modi said that the coming decade for India will not only be for the development of the youth but also for the development of a nation driven by the capability of the youth.

Talking about developments in the health sector, the Prime Minister said that he had recently got to know about the Bhairavganj Health Centre in the West Champaran district of Bihar. "At this health centre, thousands of people from neighbouring villages come for free health check-up," he said. Pointing out that this was neither a government programme nor a government initiative, he further lauded the youth for striving towards community welfare. "This was a step taken as part of an Alumni Meet organized by former students of the local KR High School. They named it 'Sankalp 95'" Modi elaborated.

Earlier yesterday, the Prime Minister had tweeted, "The final Mann Ki Baat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join."

The final #MannKiBaat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join. pic.twitter.com/Bu0N4h1ajN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2019

The last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on November 24, when PM Modi had announced the launch of 'Fit India School Grading System' in schools. He had also urged the countrymen to speak in their mother tongues to keep the spirit of diversity in India alive. He had also taken note of the controversial Supreme Court judgement in the much-disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit and lauded the people of India for displaying maturity and patience after the landmark verdict.

In his first episode of "Mann Ki Baat" programme, after Lok Sabha elections, on June 30, Modi discussed various topics like water crisis and International Yoga Day. He had also urged people to inculcate a habit of reading books regularly. He had said that he felt "empty" without addressing countrymen on the last Sunday of every month.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.