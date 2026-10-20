‘You won’t be able to handle’: Amit Shah warns Bhagwant Mann to hand over drug death cases to CBI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to transfer the cases involving the deaths of two anti-drug activists to the CBI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hand over two more cases involving anti-drug activists to the CBI, arguing that the state government would not be able to handle the investigations.

Shah made the appeal during a press conference in Ludhiana after meeting the families of three anti-drug activists — Bikramjit Singh from Gurdaspur, Gulzar Singh from Sangrur and Parminder Singh Jhota from Mansa.

According to Shah, the families told him about the difficulties they had faced while opposing the drug trade, including allegations of murder and suicide linked to their activism.

“This morning, upon returning after celebrating his birthday, Bhagwant Mann Ji did one good thing—he handed over one inquiry to the CBI. I want to give my word to the people of Punjab: in the case handed over to us, whoever is found guilty—no matter how powerful or big they are—we will track them down even from the depths of the earth and hand them over to the law. We will bring them before the court,” Shah said.

“And today, I also want to appeal to the Chief Minister: you will not be able to handle it. Hand over the remaining two cases to the CBI as well. That is also the demand of their family members,” he added.

Bhagwant Mann hands Jhota case to CBI

Shah's remarks came after Mann announced on Tuesday that the murder investigation into Parminder Singh Jhota would be transferred to the CBI. In a post on X, the Punjab Chief Minister said the state government stood with Jhota's father and family, who had been campaigning against drugs.

“We stand firmly at all times with the father and family of Parminder Singh Jhota, who is fighting against drugs. Acceding to the family’s demand, we are handing over this case to the CBI,” Mann stated.

He also said the government would continue taking strict action against drug trafficking in the state.

“Our fight against drug peddlers is decisive. Whatever strict steps are required to make Punjab drug-free, we will not back down,” he added.

Jhota was shot dead during confrontation

The case relates to the death of Parminder Singh Jhota, who was shot on October 13 during a confrontation with a medical store owner over the alleged sale of addictive substances.

Jhota was taken to hospital with bullet injuries but later died. His death led to protests across Punjab, with farmers' and workers' organisations calling for a statewide bandh on October 15.

The incident also intensified demands for action against the alleged drug trade in the state.

Shah says ground reality worse than official reports

During his Punjab visit, Shah said conversations with the families and local residents had given him a more serious picture of the drug problem than what is reflected in official records.

“Meeting these three families, as well as the locals who were troubled and distressed by the chitta (drug) trade and had gathered at their homes—the reality of the situation in Punjab that they described turned out to be far more gut-wrenching and shattering than anything we read in official paper reports in Delhi,” Shah said.

Shah said the families' accounts showed the impact of the drug trade at the local level and argued that stronger action was needed against those involved.

Shah hits back at criticism over Punjab visit

Shah also responded to criticism from political opponents over his visit to Punjab, saying his purpose was to meet grieving families rather than campaign politically.

“Today, I came here merely to console grieving families; I had no political agenda whatsoever. Yet, abusive language was directed at me by name, and derogatory words were used. I only want to tell them: abusing me will achieve nothing. If doing so gives you satisfaction, by all means, take it. But at least put an end to the drug trade! Put an end to the chitta trade!” he said.

Home Minister questions how drugs reach Punjab

Shah also addressed allegations that narcotics enter the country through ports in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“They cast blame on us, claiming drugs arrive from Gujarat's ports. From the ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore have been seized so far. What do they mean to say? Should we not seize them? We took action to stop it. And instead, you level allegations against us? How do these drugs, packaged into sachets, reach the young men and women of Punjab? Is this possible without political patronage? Not at all!” Shah asserted.

The exchange comes amid an ongoing political debate over responsibility for Punjab's drug problem, with the state government reiterating its commitment to making Punjab drug-free.