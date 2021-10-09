You will not be able to visit Pune from October 16 for two weeks - Know why

If you are looking to travel to Pune from October 16, 2021, to October 29, 2021, then we have a piece of bad news for you. The Pune International Airport is all set to remain closed for 2 weeks and has no flights operating.

Reports state that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out runway resurfacing work during these two weeks' time. Hence, all the flights operating during this time have been suspended.

The Pune airport authority also shared information about the same on their Twitter account. The tweet read, "This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from the Indian Air Force (IAF) due to runway surfacing works, all flights from Pune Airport will not operate for 14 days from October 16 to October 29, 2021."

Check out the tweet by the Pune airport authority here.

Reportedly, the resurfacing work was earlier scheduled to take place between April and May 2021, however, it got postponed. Now, the work will be carried out in the third week of October 2021.

As of now, the Pune airport is being run out of IAF station in Lohegaon. A new international airport is all set to come up in Purandar, the work of which is delayed because of land acquisition issues.

As for airport closure, several airlines have requested the government to delay the closure for resurfacing work during the festive season. A report in TOI recently stated that as domestic travel gained movement, after the second wave of COVID-19, as many as 55 flights were operating from the Pune airport.