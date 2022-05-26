‘You will be killed if you enter Maharashtra’: MP Navneet Rana receives threat call amid Hanuman Chalisa row

File photo

Just as the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra has died down, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly issuing death threats to Member of Parliament Navneet Rana, an official said on Thursday.

"An FIR has been registered at the North Avenue police station under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Rana’s Personal Assistant, Vikas Goswami, in the complaint, alleged that the parliamentarian received 11 calls on Tuesday in which the caller threatened her with dire consequences if she ever recites Hanuman Chalisa or comes to Maharashtra.

"The caller spoke to her very rudely and in a very inappropriate manner. He abused her, threatened to kill her, and said he won`t allow her to enter Maharashtra," the complaint lodged in Hindi read.

He further wrote that MP Rana was extremely disturbed and scared after several threatening calls.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has started probing the matter, and call detail records of the parliamentarian are being examined.

MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana came under fire in Maharashtra after they announced plans of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, which is the official residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The lawmaker couple was soon arrested by the police and faced a lot of flak from Shiv Sena, which is the ruling party in Maharashtra. The Rana couple had planned to recite the Hanuman Chalisa to “remind” Uddhav Thackeray of the “original values” of his party.

Navneet and Ravi Rana also alleged that they were mistreated by the Maharashtra Police while they remained in custody. The couple was arrested under charges of ‘sedition’ and ‘promoting enmity between different groups’ and was released on bail after 2 weeks.

(With IANS inputs)

