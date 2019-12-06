'You used rape as political weapon,' Union Minister Smriti Irani lashes out at Opposition MPs

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday lashed out at the Opposition for politicising rape, saying that they were quite when rape was used as a political weapon in Bengal.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Irani cornered the Opposition MPs and said that "the fact that you shout here today means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues."

Irani launched a scathing attack on MPs who weren't letting her speak during the session. "I won't name anyone but a party uses rape as a political weapon in the Bengal panchayat polls and they sermonise here," Smriti Irani said angrily.

A fiery debate was seen in parliament today on the killing of four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder by police on Friday. Many MPs supported the police, who claimed to have opened fire after the accused tried to snatch their weapon and attack them during an investigation at the scene of the crime early this morning.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, while lauding the development, said, "The police have not been given weapons as a showpiece," adding that the process of law had been followed in Telangana. Another MP from the party even stated that encounters should be made legal.

On the other hand, Maneka Gandhi, also a BJP leader, condemned the incident and cautioned that it might set a dangerous precedent.

"Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai (Whatever has happened is very dangerous). You can't take law in hands. They would have been hanged anyway. If you will shoot them dead before a fair trial, then what's the point of having a court, police or a legal system," the former Union Minister for Women and Child Developement told reporters in the parliament complex. "We can pick up a gun and shoot anybody then," she added.

All four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter with the police in the wee hours of Monday, police have said. "The accused were killed in a Police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The rape and murder had triggered countrywide shock and protests after her body, which was burnt, was found near Hyderabad.