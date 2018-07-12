‘You think you’re a superpower’: Supreme Court slams LG over garbage in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed Lieutenant Governor's (LG) Anil Baijal's office over the issue of disposing of garbage and solid waste management in Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal's office over the issue of disposing of garbage and solid waste management in Delhi.

Expressing strong displeasure over LG office failing in its duty to dispose-off garbage and not taking effective steps to handle it, the apex court termed the 'mountains of garbage' as 'grave situation'.

A bench of justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta also snubbed the L-G saying. “You say I have the power, but you do not want to do anything. You think you are superpower."

The court said that despite having 25 meetings there are "mountains of dumps" in city. It also termed as 'utopian' the state policy on solid waste management which has been framed by LG office.

Directing office of LG to file an affidavit by July 16, the court gave a time frame of steps to be taken on solid waste management.

However, the office of LG and Delhi government told the top court that the management of solid waste is the responsibility of municipal corporations.

On many occasions in previous hearings, the top court wanted to know from the concerned authorities with respect to the disposal of garbage.

The top court's direction came days after its verdict on the power tussle between the Lieutenant Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party government in which it held that the LG has no independent power to take decisions and is bound by the elected government's aid and advice.