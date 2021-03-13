You may now be deboarded for not wearing mask properly in flight, DGCA issues new guidelines

In wake of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, civil aviation authorities have swung into action. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued a notice infofrming that passengers who don't wear masks properly inside the flight will be de-boarded. These rules will apply if they don't follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Highlighting that passengers are now being complacent about the COVID-19 norms, the authority said that passengers are not following guidelines even after being requested to do the same.

"It has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to "COVID-19 Protocols", which essentially involves wearing of mask properly i.e. not below the nose, during all times of the journey from enterinng the Airport for departure to exiting the Airport after arrival. It has also been noted that some passengers after entering the Airport do not wear mask property and also do not maintain social distance while being in the airport premises," the notice by DGCA read.

As per the new guidelines, passengers will not be allowed to move the face masks below the nose, other than under exceptional circumstances. A passenger will be treated as 'unruly' if he or she violates doesn't follow the coronavirus protocols despite repeated warnings and will be deboarded from the plane before departure.

The security personnel deployed at the airports will ensure that passengers are following the guidelines and no one is allowed to enter the airport without wearing a mask.

This comes as the single-day rise of new COVID-19 cases in India on Saturday became the country's highest tally so far this year.

It recorded 24,882 cases, showing an eight per cent increase since Friday. There were 140 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. With it the cumulative tally rose to 1,13,33,728 while the toll reached 1,58,446.

The infection level in the country is back to what it was in December as it soared to 1.78 per cent from 1.55 within a week.