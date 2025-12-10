WATCH: Amit Shah loses cool at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says, 'I will decide...'

The Home Minister warned that Congress's current campaign against the SIR of voter lists and One Nation One Election (ONOE) would only deepen its electoral isolation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi witnessed sharp exchanges in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during a debate on electoral reforms. When the Congress MP dared the minister to hold a debate on his press conference about alleged irregularities in voter lists, the BJP leader hit back, saying no one would dictate the order in which he would say things.

Alleging that the Home minister had cherry-picked certain examples from his press conferences, Gandhi threw down a dare: "Actually, let us have a debate on my press conference. Let us go. Amit Shah ji, I challenge you to have a debate on the three press conferences."

The Leader of the Opposition says he wants me to answer this or that question first. Let me make this clear to him: The Parliament will not work based on your wishes. I will decide the order in which I say things. He should be patient and hear my reply, I will answer everything. He will not decide the order of my speech."

Rahul Gandhi asked a very simple question:

⁰Why did the government give immunity to Election Commissioner?



Amit Shah suddenly lost his temper and said, “I’ll tell you when I want.”



Is this healthy for democracy? Just think.



pic.twitter.com/07UvNcO1r6 — Amock (@Politicx2029) December 10, 2025

The Home Minister warned that the Congress's current campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and One Nation One Election (ONOE) would only deepen its electoral isolation. “Continue opposing SIR, and you will not just remain decimated in Bihar – you will be wiped out in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu too in the coming elections,” he predicted.

HM Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive victories to tangible welfare delivery rather than any manipulation. “Modi ji ensured free ration, gas cylinders, tap water and electricity to 60 crore people and built world-class infrastructure. The public is rewarding performance with votes. Janata is Ishwar – and you dare to call this mandate 'vote chori'?” he asked, drawing sharp protests from opposition benches.

Describing the day's debate as a golden opportunity, HM Shah said the government had comprehensively exposed what he termed “one-sided lies” being spread by the Congress about the Election Commission's voter list purification drive. “Every false narrative you built around SIR has been demolished today on the floor of this House,” he asserted.