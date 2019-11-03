You'll get to know about it in 2-3 days, says Uddhav Thackeray on govt formation in Maharashtra

Government formation in Maharashtra continues to delay as BJP and Shiv Sena, the two largest parties in the recently held Assembly elections, are yet to come to an agreement. While Shiv Sena is demanding for a 50:50 formula, BJP has maintained that Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief minister for the entire tenure of five years.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray visited Aurangabad to take stock of losses to farmers following unseasonal rains. When asked about government formation in Maharashtra, he said that it will be clear in the next two-three days.

Uddhav told the farmers that Shiv Sena's strength is with them and they should not commit suicide. He also demanded that farmers should be paid Rs 25,000 per hectare.

Targeting incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray also said that the rain is scaring people by coming back again and again like the CM, who says he'll come back again.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that they have more than 170 MLAs supporting them and the figure can even reach 175. He also added that there will be a Shiv Sena chief minister as they are capable of it.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena warned its ally BJP that soon their (Sena) wait and watch more will be over as if they get determined, they are capable of forming the government. "There is no leader who can match Sharad Pawar's stature in Maharashtra, therefore, nothing wrong in having talks with them," Raut added.

The Nationalist Capital Party (NCP) has also hinted that it may support Sena if it comes forward to form the government in the state. Party's Mumbai president and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik has said that his party might take a positive view if Shiv Sena tries to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra.

Malik said that alternatives can be worked upon if Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is willing to take the decision in the interest of the people.

However, party chief Sharad Pawar has said that they have been given the mandate to sit in the opposition, therefore, they will do so.

The power tussle between BJP-Shiv Sena is continuing as the latter one is adamant over '50-50' formula and wants the chief minister's post to be rotated with BJP for 2.5 years each.