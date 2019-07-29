You know why Yogi Aadityanath was the chosen one for Uttar Pradesh, asks Amit Shah

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow for several projects in UP, Amit Shah said he had received calls about the decision to make Adityanath the CM. “No one had imagined Yogi ji to be the CM. People called us up & said that he has not even administered a municipality, he has never been a minister, he is a ‘sanyasi’ and he is being made the CM of such a large state!” the Home Minister revealed.

“At that time the only thought of Narendra Modi and me, as party president, was that someone who is determined and capable of hard work will adapt to all situations. So we handed over UP’s future in hands of Yogi ji. That decision was proven right by him.”

Back in March of 2017, the BJP had pondered over who to be named as the UP CM with several names doing the round. Adityanath was eventually picked after being unanimously elected by the BJP legislature party, with Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya named his deputies. Adityanath took oath on March 19 as the state’s 21st chief minister.