Amid the tension in the Strait of Hormuz, a viral audio has captured some intense conversation between the Indian-flagged tanker and the Iranian forces on Sunday. The Indian tanker reportedly came under fire from the IRGC. The tanker was forced to return.

‘You gave me clearance’: Viral distress audio emerges after Iran fires on two Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Amid the tension in the Strait of Hormuz, a viral audio has captured some intense conversation between the Indian-flagged tanker and the Iranian forces on Sunday. The Indian tanker reportedly came under fire from the Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

Viral distress audio

The audio recording signals the volatile moments faced by the captain of the motor tanker Sanmar Herald. “Sepah Navy! Sepah Navy! This is a motor tanker Sanmar Herald! You gave me clearance to go! My name is second on your list! You gave me clearance to go! You are firing now! Let me turn back!” the captain can be heard saying.

The distress audio shows a massive confusion in the region while the incident highlights potential risks in one of the world’s busiest oil transit corridors.

Indian tankers under Iranian fire

Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying Iraqi oil reportedly came under heavy Iranian military gunfire as they approached the Strait of Hormuz, according to various news reports. The Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), said in a post on X, “Two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Navy. Firing was involved. One of the vessels is an Indian-flagged VLCC supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.”

The two Indian tankers were, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald who had to return back after the firing incident. According to some reports, there were no injuries or damage to either ship.

Jag Arnav is a bulk carrier and part of India’s merchant vessels in Hormuz. It was travelling from Al Jubai in Saudi Arabia to India. Meanwhile, Sanmar Herald, carrying about two million barrels of Iraqi oil, was en route to India.

India responds

The incident has prompted India to summon the Iranian envoy and strongly protest Tehran’s move. India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, communicated to Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali India’s “deep concern” at the “shooting incident” in which its two ships were caught in the strategic waterway, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Iranian envoy, Dr Mohammad Fathali, met with ministry of external affair's joint secretary for the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk.