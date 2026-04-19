FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

‘You gave me clearance’: Viral distress audio emerges after Iran fires on two Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh stars with 50 as Kolkata Knight Riders seal first win with gutsy chase

Tateeree controversy: Nikhita Gandhi backs Badshah, says rapper is being ‘unfairly targeted’ amid backlash

'Very fair deal’: Trump sends Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for crucial Iran talks

Tamil Nadu Fire Tragedy: 16 dead after explosion in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, CM MK Stalin, PM Modi express condolences

Who is Anushka Sharma? Rising India all-rounder earns maiden cap vs South Africa

Deepika Padukone to continue shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's King, Allu Arjun's Raaka throughout her second pregnancy: Report

PM Modi warns TMC goons over corruption, accuses party of not extending benefits to women

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: BCCI gets ‘breathing space’ on replacing Suryakumar Yadav amid Shreyas Iyer captaincy buzz

Dhandhuka violence: Gujarat Police form SIT after murder sparks unrest in Ahmedabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘You gave me clearance’: Viral distress audio emerges after Iran fires on two Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz

‘You gave me clearance’: Viral audio emerges after Iran fires on Indian vessels

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh stars with 50 as Kolkata Knight Riders seal first win with gutsy chase

IPL 2026: Rinku Singh stars with 50 as Kolkata Knight Riders seal first win with

Tateeree controversy: Nikhita Gandhi backs Badshah, says rapper is being ‘unfairly targeted’ amid backlash

Tateeree controversy: Nikhita Gandhi backs Badshah, says rapper is being

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge

Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance, Italy wedding to daughter Dua, a look at their relationship timeline

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance

HomeIndia

INDIA

‘You gave me clearance’: Viral distress audio emerges after Iran fires on two Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Amid the tension in the Strait of Hormuz, a viral audio has captured some intense conversation between the Indian-flagged tanker and the Iranian forces on Sunday. The Indian tanker reportedly came under fire from the IRGC. The tanker was forced to return.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

‘You gave me clearance’: Viral distress audio emerges after Iran fires on two Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz
‘You gave me clearance’: Viral distress audio emerges after Iran fires on two Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the tension in the Strait of Hormuz, a viral audio has captured some intense conversation between the Indian-flagged tanker and the Iranian forces on Sunday. The Indian tanker reportedly came under fire from the Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). 

Viral distress audio   

The audio recording signals the volatile moments faced by the captain of the motor tanker Sanmar Herald. “Sepah Navy! Sepah Navy! This is a motor tanker Sanmar Herald! You gave me clearance to go! My name is second on your list! You gave me clearance to go! You are firing now! Let me turn back!” the captain can be heard saying. 

The distress audio shows a massive confusion in the region while the incident highlights potential risks in one of the world’s busiest oil transit corridors.  

Indian tankers under Iranian fire 

Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying Iraqi oil reportedly came under heavy Iranian military gunfire as they approached the Strait of Hormuz, according to various news reports. The Iranian  state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), said in a post on X, “Two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Navy. Firing was involved. One of the vessels is an Indian-flagged VLCC supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.”  

The two Indian tankers were, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald who had to return back after the firing incident. According to some reports, there were no injuries or damage to either ship.  

Jag Arnav is a bulk carrier and part of India’s merchant vessels in Hormuz. It was travelling from Al Jubai in Saudi Arabia to India. Meanwhile, Sanmar Herald, carrying about two million barrels of Iraqi oil, was en route to India. 

India responds 

The incident has prompted India to summon the Iranian envoy and strongly protest Tehran’s move. India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, communicated to Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali India’s “deep concern” at the “shooting incident” in which its two ships were caught in the strategic waterway, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. 

The Iranian envoy, Dr Mohammad Fathali, met with ministry of external affair's joint secretary for the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘You gave me clearance’: Viral distress audio emerges after Iran fires on two Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz
‘You gave me clearance’: Viral audio emerges after Iran fires on Indian vessels
KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh stars with 50 as Kolkata Knight Riders seal first win with gutsy chase
IPL 2026: Rinku Singh stars with 50 as Kolkata Knight Riders seal first win with
Tateeree controversy: Nikhita Gandhi backs Badshah, says rapper is being ‘unfairly targeted’ amid backlash
Tateeree controversy: Nikhita Gandhi backs Badshah, says rapper is being
'Very fair deal’: Trump sends Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for crucial Iran talks
'Very fair deal’: Trump sends Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for crucial Iran talk
Tamil Nadu Fire Tragedy: 16 dead after explosion in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, CM MK Stalin, PM Modi express condolences
Tamil Nadu Fire Tragedy: 16 dead after explosion in firecracker factory
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance, Italy wedding to daughter Dua, a look at their relationship timeline
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release
5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement