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'You are not Gen Z': What made Delhi HC say this during CJP leaders' hearing?

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court's hearing on two CJP leaders' plea saw an unusual exchange over their ages and Gen Z. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 03:55 PM IST

'You are not Gen Z': What made Delhi HC say this during CJP leaders' hearing?
Gen Z discussion during CJP leaders' hearing captivates attention. (Pic Credits: X)
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The Delhi High Court witnessed an unusual and light-hearted exchange while hearing a plea filed by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka against the extension of their judicial custody. During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked advocate Abhik Chimni, who appeared for the petitioners about their ages. Advocate Chimni informed the court that Das is 27 and Ranka is 32.

After being informed that people born after 1997 are considered Gen Z, the court said, ''Then you are not Gen Z.'' The judge also questioned the petitioners' decision to approach the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution when an alternative remedy of revision could be available against the impugned order.

Delhi HC questions CJP leaders over return to Jantar Mantar

''You second incident. You are a person who has actually broken a bond. Your remedy actually lies in revision. Once you have broken peace for the second time, are the authorities not entitled to insist upon everything?,'' the court observed. Meanwhile, the petitioners subsequently withdrew their plea.

 

The court also noted that the challenge to the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site was pending before the Supreme Court and that the notification had not been stayed. It questioned the petitioner's decision to return to the site in these circumstances.

Court raises concerns over barricade breaches and Section 163 violations

The High Court bench expressed concerns that breaching barricades could encourage others to violate prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). ''The two petitioners here are at the forefront. When you go and break a barricade, the chances of 10 or 20 more people in violation of 163 are very high,'' the court observed.

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