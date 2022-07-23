'You are free to go anywhere': Samajwadi Party's open letter to MLA Shivpal Yadav and SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar

Image: Twitter/Samajwadi Party

MLA Shivpal Yadav and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar received a letter from Samajwadi Party on Saturday asking them to part ways and seek other positions where they might receive more respect. Yadav and Rajbhar are free to go anywhere where they might get more respect, the party said in its letter.

Shivpal Yadav had previously mentioned that there was cross-voting within the Samajwadi Party during the presidential elections and that it was a result of the letter he had sent to the elected officials prior to the election.

Samajwadi Party also wrote to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s leader Omprakash Rajbhar apparently asking him to break the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On the official letterhead of the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav is conveyed to Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav, “Honorable Shivpal Yadav Ji, if you feel that you will get more respect elsewhere, you are free to go there.” SP leader Shivpal Yadav is MLA from Jaswantnagar constituency in Etawah district, which he has been representing since 1996.

Similarly, a letter has been sent to Omprakash Rajbhar that reads, “Shri Omprakash Rajbhar Ji, Samajwadi Party is continuously fighting against Bharatiya Janata Party. You have an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and you are continuously working to strengthen Bharatiya Janata Party. If you feel that you will get more respect elsewhere, you are free to go there.”

Earlier this week, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused his uncle Shivpal Yadav of following the BJP's "directions" to target the Opposition's presidential nominee Yashwant Sinha.

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government also granted Om Prakash Rajbhar 'Y' category protection, just days after his party defected with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and voted for the NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, who defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.