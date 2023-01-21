‘You are a youth icon, what is your motivation?’: Check out IAS Tina Dabi’s million-dollar reply

Tina Dabi | File Photo

Becoming an IAS officer is one of the dream jobs in India. Consequently, some IAS officers like Jaisalmer District Collector Tina Dabi are highly popular among the youth and inspire them. Tina Dabi topped the UPSC examination in 2015. She is highly popular on social media with 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

At a recent workshop on career counselling in Jaisalmer’s Rajasthan, DC Tina Dabi offered the participating female students a fantastic opportunity to learn from her experience. At the Jaisan Shakti (Ladies First) programme at the city’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, IAS Dabi was asked a number of questions but her one response stood out.

As experts were responding to questions fielded by students, Tina Dabi was asked, “You are a youth icon of this country, what is your motivation?”

On this, the IAS officer replied that her motivation towards working with complete dedication arises from the affection showered on her by the public.

This was not the only question put to Tina Dabi. Another girl student asked her whether IAS preparation can be done while one is studying for Class 12 board exam. She was also asked about different career options like becoming a commercial pilot. One question was about the number of study hours needed to become an IAS officer.

Dabi reportedly advised students that students should try to keep more than one career option in today’s competitive era. She asserted that there are great career options with every subject. Students need to be serious and work with diligence on whichever career path they opt to go for.

She further said that dedication and struggle are important for success. She told students to not be fearful of struggle and strive to give their 100 percent.

