'You are a warrior': Netizens hail little girl who stopped her father from going out amid coronavirus lockdown

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from 24th March midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak, he made a special request from children in his speech.

He asked children to make sure their parents stay indoors and ask them to maintain social distancing.

An adorable video of a little girl from Arunachal Pradesh, stopping her father from going out amid the coronavirus lockdown, has gone viral on social media.

The video has been shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. “Watch the reaction of a daughter when her father pretends to leave for office,” he writes in his tweet.

“She blocks the door and reminds her father of PM Narendra Modi Ji’s appeal to stay indoor. Who better understands the importance of #lockdown to fight #coronavirus than this little girl from Arunachal,” he adds.

Watch the reaction of a daughter when her father pretends to leave for office. She blocks the door and reminds her father of PM @narendramodi Ji's appeal to stay indoor. Who better understands the importance of #lockdown to fight #coronavirus than this little girl from Arunachal. pic.twitter.com/gAwvxxCU5u — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 31, 2020

The video has created a storm on social media and has garnered more than 68k views from the time of sharing.

"Lots of love to this little angel. You are a warrior", says a Twitter user. “Such sweet and intelligent girl!” says another.

