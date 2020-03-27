'You are a fighter, will overcome this challenge': Modi prays for Boris Johnson after UK PM tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his counterpart in the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, Modi conveyed his prayers for the UK Prime Minister's good health and best wishes for a healthy United Kingdom.

Adding a personal touch to his message, Modi said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was 'fighter' and that he will overcome this challenge as well.

"Dear PM Boris Johnson, you're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK," PM Modi said retweeting Boris Johnson's announcement on the microblogging site.

Dear PM @BorisJohnson, You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a video posted on Twitter, Johnson confirmed that he had developed a mild fever and symptoms, following which he took a test for COVID-19, which returned positive.

Johnson confirmed that over the last 24 hours, he had developed 'mild symptoms', after which he was tested positive. He will now self-isolate at Downing Street but will continue to lead the British government's response via video-conference.

Johnson, who is 55 years old, said that he will work from home and "thanks to the wizardry of modern technology" he would continue to lead the national fightback against the virus.

Johnson further said that he had faith in the National Health Service (NHS), the public-funded healthcare system of the United Kingdom, and thanked the medical staff who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic outbreak in the country. Appearing confident that the UK would beat the virus, the Prime Minister and leader of the Conservatives party asked everyone to remain at home as it was imperative to do so in order to cut the spread of the virus.

A report by The Guardian quoted a Downing Street spokesperson, who said that the Prime Minister had taken a test on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No. 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive. The spokesperson added that Johnson will continue to lead the government response to coronavirus.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has thus become the first head of the government to publicly reveal that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. A few other world leaders, like Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada and Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, are also running their respective countries while in self-isolation.

As of 7 PM on Friday, the virus has affected around 549,604 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 24,906.