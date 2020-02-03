YogiOnZee: Yogi Adityanath hits out at Shaheen Bagh protests, says Kejriwal playing politics over CAA-NRC

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also one of the star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly Polls 2020, gave an exclusive interview to Zee News recently. In the interview, Yogi opined on several key issues plaguing the country and earmarked the anti-CAA-NRC protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, that have been going on for over a month and is reportedly causing problems for the citizens of Delhi who often complain about their daily commute being affected due to the resulting road blockade for the protests. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he has 'poisoned Yamuna's water'. When asked what the antidote to this poison could be, Yogi promptly replied that poison can only be countered with poison.

The following are the highlights from the interview, provided by Zee Media Newsroom:

Speaking to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Yogi said that CAA just a fig leaf to protest against Article 370's abrogation, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abolition of triple talaq. He further asserted that Arvind Kejriwal does not have the guts to speak against Shaheen Bagh protesters and he is using it to play politics in the national capital.

Talking about BJP's ideology, Yogi said that BJP has always opposed the act of violence in democracy and believes that the decision should be made through ballot and not bullet. Giving a clarification on CAA, he said, '' PM Narendra Modi has clarified CAA and NRC is not against any citizen or religion of India and will not take away anyone's citizenship.''

Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Yogi said, ''Anti-India slogans are raised in JNU and Jamia. AAP stands with those who shout anti-India slogans. It is not allowed to prosecute traitors in the Kejriwal government.'' He added, ''Arvind Kejriwal, AAP are anti-development, anti-good governance, anti-nationals.''

Speaking on the present scenario of the national capital, Yogi claimed that the AAP government has failed to do any good in the national capital saying ''Arvind Kejriwal failed to open schools in Delhi but he has ensured liquor shops in every colony.''

Giving an explanation 'Goli Maaro' slogan Yogi asserted that the slogan is about tackling anti-India forces, and it was not related to common people of India, BJP's is against terrorism, separatism, Naxalism and corruption and not against the citizens of India.

Earlier, on Monday (February 1) Adityanath attacked the Aam Aadmi Party convener for accusing him of trying to create anarchy in the city by orchestrating incidents like Shaheen Bagh. Training his guns on the Delhi Chief Minister over the Shaheen Bagh incident, the BJP leader said that 'democracy will be decided by ballots and not bullets'.