Yogi govt doubles honorarium for Asha workers from Rs 750 to Rs 1500 per month

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that the state government will double the honorarium provided to ASHA workers from Rs 750 per month to Rs 1,500 per month and additional Rs 500 from April 2020 to March 2022.

Chief Minister Yogi launched the campaign of distribution of 80,000 mobile phones at the convention of ASHA workers at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Friday and lauded their work during the pandemic. He said the state government has decided that from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022, the government will provide an additional amount of Rs 500 per month to Asha and Asha Sangini, who are doing better work for the prevention of Covid-19.

"Asha workers used to get honorarium of Rs 2,000 from the central government and Rs 750 from the state government and a total of Rs 5,300 including various incentives, but now in view of your works, the state government has increased the honorarium from Rs 750 to Rs 1500," the CM said.

He added, "Your role as a health worker and corona warrior in the management of coronavirus has been very commendable."

Yogi further said that there are more than 1.56 lakh Asha workers in the rural areas of the state and over 60,000 in the urban areas. He stressed that Asha workers are strongly associated with every campaign including vaccination of children.

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has achieved great success within the last four and a half years to provide best health facilities to the people sitting at the last rung of the society. He said that Uttar Pradesh was always infamous for maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate or all kinds of diseases, but recently, in the annual report of the Government of India for 2019-20, Uttar Pradesh has been recognized as the top performer among 19 major states of the country. Yogi claimed that there has been a lot of improvement in the maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate in the state as compared to 2015-16.