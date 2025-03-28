Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to run special campaigns across the state, starting from April 1.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to run special campaigns across the state, starting from April 1. The campaigns aim to ban illegal e-rickshaws/auto-rickshaws running in the state. As per a report by Aaj Tak, the UP administration has decided to run the campaigns on the orders of CM Yogi.

Under this, action will be taken against e-rickshaws or auto-rickshaws running without a registration. Furthermore, there will be a strict ban on minor drivers operating the vehicles.

In a law and order review meeting, held on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath directed concerned officials to take strict action against illegal vehicles. The Chief Minister stressed imposing a ban on minor drivers in the state.

The Chief Minister also called for the inclusion of transport department officials in the task forces formed in various districts. The state transport department is now set to run the campaigns starting from April 1.

Zero-tolerance against illegal vehicles

As per the report, illegal vehicles in Uttar Pradesh are not only proving to be an impediment to traffic management but also they are leading to road accidents. Minor drivers and vehicles without registration are posing a serious challenge to law and order in the state. This is the reason why Yogi government aims to adopt a "zero-tolerance" policy against illegal vehicles.

As per the state transport department, those auto-rickshaw or e-rickshaw drivers, who do not have legitimate documents, will be subjected to stringent action and their vehicles will be seized by the officials.