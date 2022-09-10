Yogi Adityanath takes swipe at Nehru's legacy, says 'there was a PM who...'

Yogi Adityanath (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a swipe at former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy claiming he wasn't proud of India's legacy, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a book launch, the UP CM said in PM Modi, the country has a PM who feels proud of India's heritage and is determined to make 'EK Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Nehru, India's first prime minister, gets constantly attacked by BJP politicians who blame him for a lot of geopolitical problems the country has been facing since its Independence.

"There was one Prime Minister who did not feel proud of his heritage, and then there is Narendra Modi who has resolved to make the whole India, 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', by connecting with his heritage," he added.

He credited PM Modi for showing no hesitation in ending the root of terrorism in Kashmir.

"We have also seen a Prime Minister who was against sending the President of the country for the restoration of the Somnath temple, and today we have a Prime Minister who himself has started the construction work of the grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya," Adityanath said.

"We are all proud that our Prime Minister is one of the most popular leaders in the world today," he added.

The book he launched on Friday is based on Modi's administrative work.

The CM also said that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and has reached this position by overtaking the United Kingdom, which ruled the country for almost two hundred years.

With inputs from PTI