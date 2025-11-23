Yogi Adityanath orders crackdown on illegal immigrants, directs officials to set up detention centres in every district

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates to ensure identification of illegal immigrants living in the state and to establish temporary detention facilities in each district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has directed all district magistrates to take strict and stringent action against illegal immigrants in the state. In a move focused on strengthening internal security, CM Yogi has ordered officials to set up temporary detention facilities in every district. As per a press release shared by the state media cell, those who are identified as illegal immigrants will be housed in the temporary detention facilities and deported to their respective countries after completing due legal procedures.

''The chief minister has directed that each district administration ensure the identification of illegal immigrants living in their area and initiate action as per the rules. The chief minister has also directed that temporary detention centres be established in each district to house infiltrators,'' news agency PTI reported, quoting the statement issued by the UP government.

This decision has come at a time when SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is being carried out in several states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh.

States/UTs to undergo SIR

These states and UTs include Chhattisgarh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

The final elector's list is set to be published on February 7 next year. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, which will be followed by the claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026.

The Notice Phase will be held between December 9 to January 31, 2026, and the final electoral rolls will be published on February 7, 2026.