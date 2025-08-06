Twitter
Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...

To ensure smooth travel during the festive period adequate number of buses will be deployed in both urban and rural areas.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 05:21 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year, the Uttar Pradesh administration, led by Yogi Adityanath, has once again announced free bus travel for women. Mothers and sisters will be able to ride for free on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and city bus service buses from 6 am on August 8 to 12 midnight on August 10, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who announced during a high-level meeting on Sunday.

A sufficient number of buses will be placed in both urban and rural regions to guarantee easy travel during the holiday season. Additionally, police officers have been told to stay alert to keep the peace and avoid traffic jams.

"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, there will be a provision of free travel for mothers and sisters in UPSRTC buses and city bus service buses from 6 am on 8 August to 12 pm on 10 August. An adequate number of buses should be run in urban and rural areas. There should be no traffic jams anywhere in urban areas. Patrolling should be done on state highways and other routes," said the Chief Minister.

The discussion included a detailed overview of the plans for the forthcoming festivals and national holidays.  To commemorate Partition Horror Day, it was agreed to hold a Tiranga Yatra on August 14.  Every government and private institution in the state will raise the flag and sing the national song on August 15, Independence Day.  On August 16, people will celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami with tremendous fervor, and officials have been instructed to make sure that there are strong security and cleanliness arrangements.  Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further declared that as part of the patriotic festivities, 4 crore 60 lakh tricolors will be raised throughout Uttar Pradesh this year.

