Yogi Adityanath demotes DSP, makes him sepoy; here's why

DSP Vidya Kishore Sharma, has become a sepoy after the government received a video of him accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the demotion of a deputy superintendent of police to a sepoy after he was found guilty of accepting bribes to suppress a rape case. The officer is now a constable -- the post on which he began his career.

Informing the masses about the government's decision, UP's home department tweeted that the officer, DSP Vidya Kishore Sharma, has become a sepoy after the government received a video of him accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. 

Sharma was the DSP when the incident took place in 2021. He was later shunted out of the city. 

A woman had alleged last year that the owner of Swami Vivekanand Hospital and Inspector Ramveer Yadav gang-raped her but the police weren't acting on her complaint. 

She also alleged the police had accepted a bribe from the accused. 

The UP administration suspended the inspector and ordered an FIR against Yadav.

They also received a video showing the DSP accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, Aaj Tak reported, after which a probe was set up under a senior police official. 

The official found Sharma guilty of accepting the bribe.

Sharma had been on suspension before being demoted.

Yogi Adityanath was reelected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh earlier this year. He had promised a robust rule of law in the state and a corruption-fee administration. 

Adityanath said on Tuesday that his administration has completely eliminated organized crime in Uttar Pradesh.

"Mafia who used to hamper the future of the state's youths are now languishing in jail," he added.

