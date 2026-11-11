Yogi Adityanath defends Diwali firecrackers amid Delhi-NCR pollution, questions critics

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath defended Diwali firecrackers amid rising Delhi-NCR pollution, questioning why people are criticised for celebrating while corrupt practices go unchecked.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended the bursting of firecrackers during Dhanteras and Diwali, questioning those who raise concerns over air pollution during festivals while allegedly overlooking corruption and other sources of pollution.

Yogi Adityanath defends Diwali firecrackers

His remarks come amid worsening air quality across Delhi-NCR, where pollution levels remained elevated even days after Diwali celebrations. The comments have also come at a time when the Supreme Court has repeatedly raised concerns over deteriorating air quality in the national capital and called for stronger public participation in tackling pollution.

Praising the enthusiasm with which people celebrated Diwali, Adityanath said he was happy to see firecrackers being burst during the festival. He maintained that people should not be unnecessarily worried about pollution, arguing that even if pollution levels rise temporarily, they would eventually subside.

"Those who polluted the entire system through their corrupt deeds are not questioned. But if the public bursts firecrackers and celebrates with fireworks for one day, people start talking about pollution," he said.

Taking another swipe at critics, the Chief Minister suggested that pollution concerns were raised selectively when people were celebrating festivals and expressing happiness.

He also said that his government did not encourage restrictions on celebrations and instead allowed people to celebrate Diwali with enthusiasm. Recalling his own celebrations in Ayodhya, Adityanath said he had also participated in the fireworks.

Delhi-NCR AQI remains a concern after Diwali

The Chief Minister's remarks come against the backdrop of persistently poor air quality across the National Capital Region.

According to data reported on November 11, Delhi's city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 301 in the morning, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Gurugram recorded an AQI of 289, while Noida and Greater Noida registered 243 each, all falling in the 'poor' category in the same morning assessment.

Later hourly readings showed further deterioration in Delhi. The city's average AQI reached 311 at noon, with 49 of its 58 reporting monitoring stations recording PM2.5 as the dominant pollutant.

Several locations continued to record particularly high pollution levels. Chhawla recorded an AQI of 408, while Delhi Technological University (DTU) registered 406, both entering the 'severe' category.

The post-Diwali pollution spike was also reflected in particulate matter concentrations. According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data cited by Business Standard, PM2.5 levels in the Akshardham area reached 760.99 micrograms per cubic metre at 11 pm on November 8.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also expressed serious concern over the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, emphasising that addressing the crisis requires more than judicial restrictions and enforcement measures. On November 6, a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, flagged vehicular emissions as a major contributor to air pollution in the national capital and neighbouring areas.