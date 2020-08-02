Yogi Adityanath cancels Ayodhya visit due to death of UP Cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit Ayodhya to take stock of the arrangements ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony planned for August 5.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled his Sunday visit to Ayodhya to review preparations for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony after a UP cabinet minister, Kamla Rani Varun, died due to coronavirus.

Kamla Rani Varun had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 and was being treated at a hospital in Lucknow. She succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

The chief minister was scheduled to visit the sacred city to take stock of the arrangements ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony planned for August 5. He was also scheduled to visit Hanumangarhi Temple and 'Ram Ki Paudi' as part of his visit.

Following the change in Yogi's plans, the Nishan Poojan at Hanumangarhi has been cancelled, Dr Anil Mishra, Member Shri Ramjanambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, informed. It will now take place on Tuesday at 10 am. It is believed that Nishan Poojan of Lord Hanuman is necessary before starting any work of Lord Ram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple here on August 5 after which the construction of the temple will commence in Ayodhya. Several dignitaries are expected to participate in the ceremony.

With just a few days remaining for the 'Bhoomi Pujan', preparations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are in full swing.

Over the last month, all the top officials of the state, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have also visited Ayodhya. Be it the widening of the roads or the other developmental activities in Ayodhya. The picture of the whole city looks like changed now.