Yogi Adityanath at Raksha Bandhan event: Limit smartphone use to 4-6 hours, focus on books and studies | Watch

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow's Sneh Bandhan programme advised students to cut smartphone use, warning it weakens thinking and eyesight and to read more books.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday advised schoolchildren to limit smartphone use and read more books, warning that excessive screen time can weaken thinking ability and affect eyesight.

Yogi's advice to students on smartphones

Adityanath was answering a student's query about the negative impacts of social media during the "Sneh Bandhan" program held at his official residence on Kalidas Marg in Lucknow on Raksha Bandhan. He stated that although technology is vital in modern society, it has its limitations. He claimed that today's generation had difficulties with smartphones.

"If you want to move ahead in life, you have to develop good thinking. Technology is important for today's time, but it also has a limit and a requirement," he said." When our dependence on something becomes such that it affects our ability to think, we should maintain distance from it," he added.

Why he asked to reduce screen time

Adityanath emphasised the dual nature of social media, urging students to focus on study-related content. He pointed out that while smartphones provide access to valuable educational resources, their misuse can lead to negative outcomes. He compared smartphones to calculators, suggesting that over-reliance on them has reduced people's ability to memorise information, akin to the effect calculators have had on learning multiplication tables.

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Excessive smartphone use can impair thinking and vision, prompting advice to reduce screen time. Students are encouraged to read inspiring books instead. During a program, schoolgirls presented the chief minister with gifts and tied rakhi on his wrist.