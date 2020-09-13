Yogi Adityanath announces library, memorial for Sudiksha Bhati

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the 'Prerna Sthal' and a library will be constructed in memory of Sudiksha Bhati, the student who had died in a road accident in the state on August 10.

Sudiksha was studying in the US and had come to meet her family. She was going from Dadri to Bulandshahr with her uncle on a scooty when she was reportedly heckled by two men and fell down and died.

Two men were later arrested in connection with the 'accident' that led to the girl's death.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family members of Sudiksha Bhati who met him at his official residence on Sunday morning.

He said that the state government would give the family Rs five lakh while MP Surendra Nagar would also give Rs five lakh.

The family was accompanied by Legislator Tejpal Nagar and MP Surendra Nagar during the meeting.

The Chief Minister inquired about the family and their sources of income. He assured all help to them and said that the death of Sudiksha Bhati was a loss for the nation.

The Chief Minister said that the library that would be set up in Sudiksha's memory would inspire other students to study hard.

The family, while talking to reporters after the meeting, thanked the Chief Minister and said that they were 'satisfied' after meeting him.

