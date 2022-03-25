Yogi Adityanath 2.0 swearing-in: Fresh faces to be a part of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet

The stage is set for Yogi Adityanath to swear-in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow. This will be the second consecutive win for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.

The ceremony at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is being keenly watched to know which leaders will get a spot in the new state Cabinet.

About 50 ministers will be taking oath at the ceremony today. At least 22 ministers from the former state Cabinet will not be a part of the new Cabinet.

Nearly five leaders, who are not members of the state legislature, will now be made ministers.

While the state is set to have two deputy chief ministers, Dinesh Sharma won’t get any opportunity this time.

Apart from the long list of male ministers, five women ministers will also be inducted into the Cabinet. These include Pratibha Shukla, Baby Rani Maurya, Sarita Bhadauria, Anjula Mahour and Rajni Tiwari.

Several prominent politicians will be a part of the Cabinet, namely, Brajesh Pathak, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Nitin Agarwal, Asim Arun, J P S Rathore, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Ashish Patel, Narendra Kumar, Sandeep Singh and many more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also a part of the oath-taking ceremony in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath was elected as the BJP legislature party leader of Uttar Pradesh on March 24 after winning 273 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

Notably, some Bollywood celebrities also received the invitation for Yogi Adityanath’s oath-taking ceremony in Lucknow. Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut were among those invited. The other prominent personalities who may turn up for the event are "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher.

Also, READ: Yogi Adityanath 2.0 swearing-in: BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy flies party leaders to Uttar Pradesh

According to reports, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have also been invited.