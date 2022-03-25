Yogi Adityanath 2.0 swearing-in: BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy flies party leaders to Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath is all set to begin his second innings as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh after the swearing-in ceremony at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow today. The ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah amongst other prominent politicians from Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura.

Just before the beginning of the oath-taking ceremony, Bharatiya Janta Party MLA Rajiv Pratap Rudy has been spotted in an Indigo plane with BJP leaders as the passengers. These leaders are set to attend CM Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow.

A video shared on Twitter shows Rudy wearing a pilot uniform while making the in-flight announcement. He is spotted welcoming his party colleagues and leaders who are set to celebrate Yogi’s second innings in Lucknow.

Watch the video here:

How interesting. ⁦@RajivPratapRudy

⁩ flying the ⁦@IndiGo6E

⁩ aircraft full of ⁦@BJP4India

⁩ leaders going for the swearing in ceremony of ⁦@myogiadityanath

⁩ . Coincidence and smiles all round. pic.twitter.com/m6h55PyssZ — Haresh (@HARESHRJADAV3) March 25, 2022

Several prominent saints and seers are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Swami Vasudevanand, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad's (ABAP) general secretary Swami Hari Giri Ji Maharaj, Yamuna Puri Ji Maharaj of Mahanirwani Akhara, Rajeshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Swami Gopal Ji of Sachcha Ashram, Swami Ram Ratan Das of Phalahari Ashram, Swami Balbir Giri of Shri Baghambari Math Gaddi-Prayagraj have already headed from Sangam city to Lucknow.

Besides prominent personalities, migrants and welfare schemes' beneficiaries from Sangam City will also be present at the state capital to witness this momentous event.

Notably, the BJP is the first government in UP that has been reelected in the state after completing its term.

