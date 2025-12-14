FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Yoga guru Ramdev makes BIG claim on Delhi-NCR's pollution, calls air purifiers..., recommends THIS as alternative option

A dense smog layer covered Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning, significantly decreasing visibility and causing difficulties for commuters. Now, Yoga guru Ramdev has proposed exercises and curtains as methods to combat air pollution in Delhi and other areas of northern India.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

In the midst of hazardous air quality in the national capital, yoga guru Ramdev criticised the use of air purifiers, labeling them as “ameeron ka chonchla" - 'fad of the rich,' despite Delhi's ongoing "severe" pollution levels.

Ramdev has proposed exercises and curtains as methods to combat air pollution in Delhi and other areas of northern India.

What Yoga guru Ramdev said on Delhi's pollution?

During a TV channel's special program on national issues, Ramdev advocated yoga exercises for general disease prevention. The Aaj Tak anchor inquired about the practicality of exercising outdoors given the high pollution levels.

“Look, when a country is progressing, naturally some dust will fly," he first said, speaking in Hindi.

Addressing the persistent air pollution issue in the National Capital Region, Ramdev acknowledged Delhi's "gas chamber" conditions and suggested the use of curtains in homes as a solution.

What alternative did Ramdev suggest for air purifiers?

He built on the curtain argument: “Put some curtains in the house, dust them off a little after 15-20 days while wearing a mask."

“Sit inside and do (breathing exercises). Take long, long breaths, do Kapalbhati," he added. Asked about air purifiers, he said that’s just a fad, or extravagance, for rich people.

Delhi-NCR's pollution

A dense smog layer covered Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning, significantly decreasing visibility and causing difficulties for commuters. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, New Delhi's air quality index was recorded at 462, classified as "severe," at 6 am.

All 40 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi showed a "red" rating, indicating a "severe" air quality index (AQI). Rohini in northwest Delhi had the worst air quality, with an AQI of 499, followed by Jahangirpuri and Vivek Vihar, where the AQI was 495.

