'Yes we are dogs, faithful to people': BJP MLA on Congress minister's dog mentality jibe

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that BJP people have a dog mentality after the party had mocked chief minister Kamal Nath government over the transfer of dogs in the state.


Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 08:54 PM IST

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Monday hit back at Madhya Pradesh Congress minister for calling them people with a mentality like dogs. 

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, "If Sajjan Singh Verma (Madhya Pradesh minister) is calling us dogs then I would like to tell him that yes we are dogs, we are faithful dogs of the people of Madhya Pradesh and we will keep raising our voices for our people and our security forces."

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that BJP people have a dog mentality after the party had mocked chief minister Kamal Nath government over the transfer of dogs in the state. 

The MP government had ordered transferring of 46 police dog handlers across the state along with their canines. 

Responding to BJP's criticism, Sajjan Singh Verma had said, "Yeh unki (BJP) mansikta hai kutte jaisi aur kya kare."

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government has sought to transfer the police dogs across Madhya Pradesh. A total of 48 sniffer, narco as well as tracker dogs from the 23rd regiment of PTS dogs were transferred along with their handlers. 

Such large-scale transfer of police dogs had raised a lot of eyebrows, especially in the political circles. The opposition launched an all-out tweet offensive against these transfers. 

Mocking the Congress party, BJP's Rameshwar Sharma had earlier tweeted, “The Congress government is insensitive. They should have at least spared the dogs. Kamal Nath's government can even transfer the earth and sky if they get enough money for it.”

(With agencies inputs)

