'Yes, I will go': Mamata Banerjee to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30.

Speaking on attending Modi's oath-taking ceremony, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have spoken to other Chief Ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program we thought of attending it. Yes, I will go."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's oath taking ceremony: I have spoken to other Chief Ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program we thought of attending it.Yes I will go pic.twitter.com/qbgIomrvCL — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as Prime Minister for the second time on May 30 at Rashtrapati Bhavan at around 7 pm. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath.

PM Modi was formally elected as leader of BJP-NDA on May 25 after all the newly elected BJP and allies MPs gathered in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

After PM Modi was elected as BJP-NDA leader, he went to visit President Ram Nath Kovind who appointed him as Prime Minister and asked to inform him time and date of his swearing-in.

BJP-led NDA won with a thumping majority bagging a total of 353 seats out of 543. The BJP alone won 303 seats, crossing the half-way majority mark (272) comfortably.

India has also invited leaders of the BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation grouping to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a sattement, "The Government of India has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC member states for the swearing-in ceremony. This is in line with the government's focus on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy."

BIMSTEC members include Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan and India.

PM Modi had participated in the fourth BIMSTEC summit in Kathmandu last year. India had also called BIMSTEC leaders for a retreat in Goa in 2016 when India hosted the BRICS summit.

India's focus has been BIMSTEC since the cancellation of SAARC summit in 2016.