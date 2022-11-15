‘Yes, I killed her’: Aaftab confesses to Shraddha’s killing, reveals gory details of murder to Delhi police

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala six months ago in May, while the gruesome crime was just uncovered by the Delhi police on Monday, November 14. Aaftab was later arrested by the police and was questioned regarding the crime.

According to reports, Aaftab had strangled Shraddha after a heated argument on May 18 and had cut up her body in 35 pieces using tools. The accused later got rid of the pieces one by one over the course of several weeks, said police.

During the police interrogation, sources said that Aaftab confessed to killing Shraddha and revealed the other gory details of the horrific murder and coverup. According to media reports, Aaftab said to the police, “Yes, I killed her.”

The accused also claimed that he doesn’t know any Hindi, and has only been answering questions in English till now. Aaftab is in a lockup in Delhi’s Mehrauli and was taken to the jungle where he disposed of Shraddha’s body parts earlier today.

During the questioning, Aaftab revealed that he “sat on Shraddha’s chest” and strangled her to death. He later hid her body in the bathroom of their rented home and researched ways to get rid of a dead body and clean up after a murder.

Aaftab also revealed that he used a chemical called sulphur hypochlorite to wash off the blood in the apartment, in hopes to get rid of any DNA evidence at the crime scene. He also purchased blades for a hacksaw and a 300-liter refrigerator, where he stored her body parts after cutting them up.

The alleged killer also remained active on the Instagram account of Shraddha Walkar till June to create the impression that she is alive and avert any suspicion. "He was using her Instagram account to avoid any suspicion by her friends," said an official, as per IANS.

The police also alleged that within 15-20 days of the murder, Aaftab started dating another woman while Shraddha’s remains were still in the apartment. Aaftab had thrown most of the body pieces at various locations, including a dense forest, over a period of 18 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Mehrauli hate story: Who was Shraddha Walkar? How did she meet and fall in love with Aaftab Poonawala?