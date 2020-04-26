Yes Bank Scam: CBI takes DHFL promoters Wadhawan brothers into custody

Scam-accused DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan on Sunday were taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Yes Bank case.

Accused of financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the brother-duo was detained in Mahabaleshwar and are being brought to Mumbai. Both were out on bail since February 21.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter to inform about the development and said that the Satara district has extended all cooperation to the probe agency. He had earlier requested CBI to take both of them in custody after their quarantine period ended.

"A #CBI team has taken both Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhwan into custody. @SataraPolice has given them all required assistance & an escort vehicle with 1+3 guard upto Mumbai on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on. #LawEqualForAll," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wrote on Twitter.

Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were placed under institutional quarantine in Panchgani after they reached Mahabaleshwar hill town earlier this month during the lockdown period.

The two brothers were named as accused in the FIR registered by CBI in the Yes Bank scam involving its promoter Rana Kapoor and others. after it came to light that the DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Limited) group took a loan of about Rs 3,700 crore under "stress".

While the CBI is probing the scam, the ED has also registered a money laundering case in the matter.