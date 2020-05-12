Yes Bank Scam: Bombay High Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of Wadhawan brothers

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea filed by DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, both of who had been arrested in connection with the Yes Bank scam. Earlier, a special court in Mumbai had extended the CBI remand of the Wadhawan brothers.

They were arrested last month from a Mahabaleshwar-based quarantine facility in a case of alleged bribery also involving former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor.

The central probe agency had said it needs to interrogate the duo further.

In its FIR in the Yes Bank case, the CBI has alleged that Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan for extending the financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them.

The scam, according to the CBI, started taking shape between April to June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit DHFL.

In return, Wadhawan allegedly "paid kickbacks of Rs 600 crore" to Kapoor and family members in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd held by the wife and daughters of Kapoor.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle into the case. The ED will get the duo's remand after their CBI custody ends.

Last week, they were placed into custody after their 14-day quarantine ended on Wednesday.

Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were placed under institutional quarantine in Panchgani after they reached Mahabaleshwar hill town earlier this month amidst the lockdown.