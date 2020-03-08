Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent to three days ED custody

A sessions court in Mumbai sent Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to three-day custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED on Sunday early morning had arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in money laundering case after several hours of questioning.

Kapoor, whose Mumbai house was raided by the ED on Friday, was questioned by the central agency in connection with a money-laundering probe on Saturday.

On Friday night, ED searched his residence in the upscale 'Samudra Mahal' complex in the Worli area and had grilled him there too.

As per news reports, the ED is probing a case linked to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) as the loans lent by the bank to the company allegedly turned non-performing assets (NPAs). His role is also being probed in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks that were reportedly received in his wife's accounts.

A report has said that other alleged irregularities are also under the agency's scanner. The list of cases also includes the one related to the Employees' Provident Fund fraud in the Uttar Pradesh power corporation which is being investigated by the CBI.

The Rs 2,267-crore scam entails the investment of hard-earned savings of UP power sector employees in DHFL.

Kapoor was forced to quit as the CEO of the bank in January 2019 after the RBI rejected the board’s recommendation to extend his term by three years.

Earlier on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, capped the withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000 and superseded its Board of Directors.