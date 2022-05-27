Yes Bank-DHFL case: CBI arrests Pune businessman Avinash Bhosle, to be produced in court today

(Image Source: IANS)

In DHFL-Yes Bank loan case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Pune businessman and promoter of ABIL group of companies, Avinash Bhosle. He will be produced in the court today. The DHFL-Yes Bank case was registered in March 2020.

The CBI had on April 30 conducted multiple raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Pune in search of Avinash Bhosle. Premises linked to builder and businessman Shahid Balwa were also raided by the CBI officials. Avinash Bhosale was arrested in an alleged corruption case involving Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan.

The CBI suspects that the illegal money was routed through several real estate companies based in Maharashtra. In the same case, Radius Group builder Sanjay Chabria was arrested in April this year. Radius Group had obtained huge loans from DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Ltd.) and Yes Bank.

According to sources, Radius Developers borrowed around Rs 3,000 crore from DHFL. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also questioned Chabria in 2020 and recorded his statement in the case against Kapoor and the Wadhawans.

The investigative agency has alleged that Kapoor had hatched a criminal conspiracy with the Wadhawans to extend financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank. In return, he and his family members got a substantial unfair advantage through the companies held by him.

According to the FIR registered by the CBI, the scam took place between April and June 2018. During this, Yes Bank had invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of scam-hit DHFL.