Yes Bank customers can now withdraw money from ATMs using debit cards

The crisis-hit Yes Bank on Saturday late-night gave some relief to its customers informing them that they can now withdraw cash from ATMs using their debit cards.

"You can now make withdrawals using your YES BANK Debit Card both at YES BANK and other bank ATMs. Thanks for your patience," tweeted Yes Bank.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India has restricted the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account for till April 3, 2019, for Yes Bank customers. The directive came into effect from 6 am on Friday (March 6). The RBI also superseded Yes Bank's Board of Directors.

The RBI has proposed a reconstruction scheme under which the State Bank of India will pick up 49% stake in the crisis-ridden lender as part of a government-approved bailout plan.

Earlier on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor for money laundering after several hours of questioning.

On Friday night, the ED searched Rana's residence in the upscale 'Samudra Mahal' complex in the Worli area and had grilled him there too.

His role is also being probed in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks that were reportedly received in his wife's accounts.