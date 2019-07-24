Yeddyurappa seeks RSS blessings, says 'waiting for instructions from Delhi'

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said that he is waiting for instructions from his party leadership on formation of the party government in Karnataka following the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

"I am waiting for instructions from Delhi. At any point of time we will call for Legislature Party and then head to the Raj Bhavan," he said while speaking to media in Bengaluru.

Yeddyurappa made the statement during his visit to the RSS office in Chamrajpet.

Noting that it was because of the blessings and cooperation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he has grown from taluk to state level to become Chief Minister, he said, "I have come here to take blessings from elders of Sangh Parivar before taking next step."

BJP Parliamentary Board is expected to meet in Delhi on Wednesday to give a go ahead to Yeddyurappa regarding government formation.

Senior BJP legislator J C Madhuswamy said, "party national president Amit Shah has to instruct us to call a legislature party meeting in the presence of an observer to elect the leader."

He said, "things have to go democratically as ours is a national party, so we are waiting for instructions from them, after that appointment with Governor will be sought."

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by Chief Minister Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday with 99 members voting for the motion and 105 against it in a House of 225 members, including the Speaker and a nominated member. The BJP is soon expected to make its move to form the government in the state where it is the single largest party.

BJP MLA CT Ravi, along with his supporters, met Raghaveshwara Bharati Swami in the morning, a day after the JD(S)-Congress coalition was defeated in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, two Karnataka Independent MLAs on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to allow them to withdraw their plea seeking its direction to the state assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to conduct "forthwith" floor test on a trust motion moved by the HD Kumaraswamy government.

On Tuesday, Speaker Kumar told the court that voting on the trust motion was likely to be concluded by the evening. During voting that evening, the confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy was defeated with 99 members voting for the motion and 105 against it in the House with an effective strength of 205 members.

Twenty members, including the two Independent MLAs, skipped the proceedings.

The Independent MLAs had moved the apex court, saying the state has plunged into a political crisis after they withdrew their support to the JD(S)-Congress government and 16 lawmakers of the ruling coalition tendered their resignations.

Their petition was filed after Kumaraswamy and Karnataka state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao moved the top court, accusing Governor Vajubhai Vala of interfering with assembly proceedings during the debate on trust vote.

Kumaraswamy and Rao had also sought a clarification of the July 17 order of the apex court by which the 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were granted relief that they cannot be compelled to participate in the assembly proceedings.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)