'Ye aur ek partition hone ja raha hai...': Asaduddin Owaisi tears up Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, while it was being debated in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking against the bill, the AIMIM leader said that it was against the constitution.

Owaisi, who was against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, said, "this is another partition which is going to happen (Ye aur ek partition hone ja raha hai...). This bill is against the Constitution of India and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the bill, it is trying to divide our country."

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha witnessed high drama after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. After a massive uproar, a total of 293 'Ayes' were in favour of the introduction of Citizenship Amendment Bill and 82 'Noes' against it, following which it was introduced in the Lower House.

Several leaders from the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties opposed the Bill saying it was against the country's minorities.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill is not .001% against minorities in the country. As the Bill was being introduced in the Lower House, many voices from the opposition said that it was based on the religion.

Hitting out at the opposition, amid massive uproar, Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party saying, "Why do we need this Bill today? After independence, if Congress had not done partition on the basis of religion, then, today we would have not needed this Bill. Congress did partition on the basis of religion."

The Bill provides for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, members of these communities, who have come from the three neighbouring nations before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will be granted Indian citizenship after a mandatory period of stay.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had cleared the Bill during a crucial meeting on Wednesday.