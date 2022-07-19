Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike from July 22 if 'fair trial' demand not met, says JKLF

Jailed separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Libration Front chief Yasin Malik.

Yasin Malik, a jailed Kashmiri separatist leader, has threatened to go on hunger strike in Delhi's Tihar jail on July 22 if his demands for a "fair trial" and "physical presence in the courts" are not met, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) stated in an official statement on Monday.

The separatist leader is serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, while he and his associates are on trial in two other cases: the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then-Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in 1989, and the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in 1990.

Malik filed an application with the central government last week demanding personal appearance in the two cases.

According to the statement, JKLF spokesperson Muhammad Rafiq Dar stated that a meeting of the JKLF's "supreme council" labeled Malik's non-presentation in court as "illegal, barbaric, and undemocratic."

"As a result, Muhammad Yasin Malik has decided to go on hunger strike in Tihar Jail beginning July 22 with demands such as a fair hearing and his physical presence in court," the statement said, adding that Malik informed the Indian government about his decision via a letter sent through jail authorities.

"This was revealed by Yasin Malik on July 13 before the learned judge during his online appearance from Tihar jail in Air Force Case that he has written to Government of India that if his just and legal demands of fair trial and personal presentation in the courts are not accepted, he has no other option but to go on hunger strike in the jail," according to the statement.

In March 2020, a TADA court in Jammu framed charges against Malik and six others allegedly involved in the killing of four unarmed IAF officials, including squadron leader Ravi Khanna, in 1990 in Srinagar.

Last week, Rubaiya Sayeed identified Yasin Malik before a special court in Jammu in the high-profile abduction case of 1989.

Sayeed was abducted by the JKLF on December 8, 1989, during her father's tenure as Union Home Minister in the VP Singh-led central government. To ensure her safe return, five jailed militants were released. On December 13, Rubaiya was released.