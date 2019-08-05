'Yasin Malik is fine': Tihar DG refutes rumours about health of Kashmiri separatist leader

Amid rumours about the health condition of separatist leader Yasin Malik, the Director General of Delhi's Tihar Prisons said that his health condition is normal.

Rumours about Yasin Malik's health started spreading on Sunday after a tweet by his wife.

"My humble appeal to know about the condition and whereabouts of my critically ill husband Mohammad Yasin Malik who is in Tihar death cell with strong rumours of his death," Mushaal Hussein Mullick said.

The tweet was retweeted by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who commented, "Yasin Malik’s family deserve to know the current status of his health. Prisoners too have rights to adequate medical care. Rumours about his physical condition are aggravating the situation."

This was, however, rejected by Tihar DG Sandeep Goel.

"The rumour going around about health of Yasin Malik who is presently lodged in Tihar Prison is totally incorrect. His health condition is normal and he is doing fine," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Many social media handles, mostly from Pakistan spread the rumours about Malik's health. A fake screenshot of a BBC tweet was also shared by rumour mongers.

This was shot down by BBC Urdu which said in a tweet that the claim circulating that it has reported death of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief was incorrect.

"The claim circulating on social media that the BBC has reported the death of Yasin Malik is fake. We urge everyone to verify stories they see on social media by visiting the BBC News website," BBC Urdu tweeted.

JKLF chief Malik is currently in Tihar after being sent to judicial custody in a case related to the funding of separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir. Malik was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April this year.

Malik was brought to Delhi after a special NIA court in Jammu gave the go ahead for his custodial interrogation by the probe agency, officials said. Earlier, he was taken into preventive custody in February by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and was lodged at Jammu's Kot Balwal jail.