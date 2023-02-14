Yamuna Expressway to be connected with Eastern Peripheral, people going to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will benefit (file photo)

Yamuna Expressway: Connecting the Yamuna Expressway with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway has been in the pipeline. But the work on the same hasn't started despite several discussions. Due to the lack of interchange in Noida, vehicles going to Punjab-Haryana have to go via Noida-Delhi.

Presently, people have to travel an extra 20 km via Dadri and Fatehpur-Rampur interchange to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. This increases the pressure of vehicles on Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi.

But now, a proposal has been prepared to connect the Yamuna Expressway with the Eastern Peripheral Road in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport have written to the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a plan to decongest the roads in Delhi and Noida, Hindustan reported.

It is stated in a letter to the UP government, that there is an urgent need to build a loop connecting Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Road to deal with the jam-like situation in both cities. With the connectivity of these two expressways, it will be easy to reach the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which is the Sohna-Dausa stretch connecting Delhi to Jaipur.

After connecting the Eastern Peripheral and Yamuna Expressway, people coming from Agra will also be able to take full advantage of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Vehicles coming and going from the Agra side will be able to take Eastern Peripheral Road from Greater Noida and go directly to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via Western Peripheral. An interchange is to be built within the limits of Greater Noida to connect both expressways. NHAI officials have been making efforts in this direction.

READ | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Know toll tax rate, car speed limit, route and more