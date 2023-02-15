Yamuna Expressway's speed limit raised, check revised speed limit for cars, heavy vehicles (file photo)

Yamuna Expressway speed limit: The speed limit on Yamuna Expressway has been increased once again. Earlier, due to fog in winter, the speed was reduced for all vehicles plying on the expressway to avoid any accidents. Now, the speed has been increased to 100 km per hour for light vehicles such as cars.

While the speed limit for heavy vehicles has been restored to 80 km per hour. Due to fog, the maximum speed for light and heavy vehicles was reduced to 75 kmph and 60 kmph respectively.

The Yamuna Development Authority had decided to reduce the maximum speed limit from December 15 to February 15. The maximum speed for light vehicles on the 165 km long Yamuna Expressway from Greater Noida to Agra is 100 km per hour.

Now travellers going to Agra from Greater Noida or vice versa can drive their vehicles at the maximum speed to reach their destination early. According to Yamuna Development Authority, the fog has completely ended, so the maximum speed has been implemented on Wednesday. The Yamuna Expressway will be connected with Eastern Peripheral Expressway via an interchange in Greater Noida.

