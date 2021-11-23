Yamuna Expressway may be renamed after ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on November 25

Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway is likely to be renamed after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and according to sources the renaming is expected to take place on November 25 during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top BJP leaders. It is learnt that a formal annoouncement regarding the renaming of the Yamuna Expressway will be done during the event.

"The development of the airport is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister towards boosting connectivity and creating a future-ready aviation sector. A special focus of this grand vision has been on the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) that is witnessing the development of multiple new international airports including the recently inaugurated Kushinagar airport and the under construction international airport at Ayodhya," said a press release by PMO.

According to sources, the decision to rename Yamuna Expressway after former PM Vajpayee has been taken to express respect to the iconic politician. There is no denying the fact that Vajpayee is respected by all and across party lines.