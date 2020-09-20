Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority sends proposal for new film city in Noida to UP govt

Implementing the announcement of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has sent a proposal to the government to resettle the film city.

During the review meeting, last Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the relocation of the country's most beautiful film city.



Adityanath had said that the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority near Greater Noida would take charge of the project.

The Yamuna Authority sent the proposal on Sunday. The second proposal will be sent on behalf of the Greater Noida Development Authority. The proposal will be given on Monday.

The Yamuna authority plans to settle the film city in Sector-21. The location of the sector is very spectacular as Greater Noida is close to the city. The Yamuna Expressway is on the banks of them. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is also passing through this sector. The country's only Formula One is near the Gautam Buddha International Circuit sector. The distance of Noida International Airport at Jewar from this location is also barely 15 kms.The rapid Metro connecting Indira Gandhi International Airport and Jewar International Airport would also pass through this sector. Hence, this location is said to be spectacular for projects like Film City.

The second proposal to build the film city will be on behalf of the Greater Noida Development Authority.

The proposal has almost been prepared by the authorities. According to information received from the authority, the proposal will be sent to the government on Monday.

Amidst the chaos in Mumbai film city, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has made a promise - to create the 'most beautiful' film city in Noida. The CM asked people to be prepared, for he is going to bring film city to Noida and Greater Noida.

"This film city will provide a better alternative to the film producers and, at the same time, will be very useful in terms of employment generation. In this direction, an action plan should be prepared at the earliest with options for land," an official statement said.

Adityanath made the announcement during a review meeting of development projects of the Meerut Division, comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts. Stressing on the need for a beautiful film city, Yogi Adityanath said Noida is prepared to take action.